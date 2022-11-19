Robert W. Baird Downgrades Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
HARP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.55.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
