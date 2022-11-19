Robert W. Baird Downgrades Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HARP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 132,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 29.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

