Robert W. Baird Increases AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $90.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.14.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in AECOM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AECOM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after buying an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,053,000 after buying an additional 231,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AECOM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,619,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

