SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($123.71) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

SAP stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $142.88.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

