Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STSA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.40.

STSA opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 5,608,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,869,731.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,608,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,731.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

