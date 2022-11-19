Searle & CO. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,887 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $241.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.55. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

