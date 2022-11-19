Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 1,143 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 319,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $5,161,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 83,678 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLGT opened at $37.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $109.55.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLGT. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

