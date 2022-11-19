Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 2,454 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

