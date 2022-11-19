Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 1,556 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $28.23 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Insider Activity at Highwoods Properties

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana acquired 1,500 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

