Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 4,707 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Thryv by 2,956.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Thryv by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in Thryv by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 343,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thryv by 65.8% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 647,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $658.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THRY shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

