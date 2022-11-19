Shell Asset Management Co. Buys Shares of 2,940 PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

PJT stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.77.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $266.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

