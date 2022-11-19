Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 180.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 414.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 373.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

Freshpet Stock Performance

About Freshpet

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $120.66. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 0.83.

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.