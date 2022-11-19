Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USPH stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on USPH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 590 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $50,763.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $50,763.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,003 shares of company stock valued at $827,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

