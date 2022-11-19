Shell Asset Management Co. Has $128,000 Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,995,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,486,000 after acquiring an additional 484,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CareDx by 32.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,779 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in CareDx by 57.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,677,000 after buying an additional 205,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 205,791 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

CareDx Stock Down 11.7 %

CareDx Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $687.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

