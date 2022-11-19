Shell Asset Management Co. Has $135,000 Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,593.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,025 shares of company stock valued at $207,014 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

