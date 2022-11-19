Shell Asset Management Co. Has $149,000 Holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 62.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of 50.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of 37.75 and a 1-year high of 65.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

CCSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

