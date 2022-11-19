Shell Asset Management Co. Has $250,000 Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $78,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 489.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $49.04 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

