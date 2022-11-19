Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in York Water were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in York Water by 31.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in York Water by 56.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in York Water by 2.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of York Water by 203,500.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YORW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of York Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.57 million, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. York Water’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

