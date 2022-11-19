Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $142,000 in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 103.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $297,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.70.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 21.65 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is 21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is 21.81. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,186,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,388.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,186,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,383 over the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

