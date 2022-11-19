Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,300 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of MFC opened at $17.61 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.