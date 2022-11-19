Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $120,000 Investment in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,818,000. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 806,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 495,862 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROIV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 5.1 %

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel acquired 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,849,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,247,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel acquired 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,849,443 shares in the company, valued at $514,247,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $26,866,384.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,470,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,771,244 shares of company stock valued at $27,293,303. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.89. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.