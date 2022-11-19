Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $154,000 Investment in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 4.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on DH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

