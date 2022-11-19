Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $49.47 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $72.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECPG. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.