Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,316 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,318 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,984,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,545 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VOYA stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

