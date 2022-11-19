Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,333,000 after purchasing an additional 170,809 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,926 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,376,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,705,000 after purchasing an additional 346,240 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.7 %

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

