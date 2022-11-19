Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,759,000 after acquiring an additional 593,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,109,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $2,873,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $500,296.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,172,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,113,907.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,290,515 shares of company stock valued at $45,284,372 over the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Privia Health Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.