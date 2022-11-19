Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 304,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth about $4,060,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QNST. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

QuinStreet Company Profile

QNST stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $761.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $18.75.

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.