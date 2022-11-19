Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in GDS were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 836.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

