Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,100 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 182.8% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Methanex by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 24,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $38.50 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

