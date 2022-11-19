Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,500 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. CI Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIXX shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

