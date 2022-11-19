Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,714 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 606,822 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,722,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 501,329 shares in the company, valued at $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

