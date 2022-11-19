Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,100 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $513,000. 37.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

