Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,566 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FINV shares. China Renaissance restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

FinVolution Group Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:FINV opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $398.02 million for the quarter.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

