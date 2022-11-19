Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $177,000 Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth $904,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth $3,390,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $13.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Grab had a negative net margin of 277.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRAB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

