Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.93.
Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $34.29.
Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group
Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
About Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.