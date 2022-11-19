Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.93.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $354,208. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

