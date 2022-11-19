SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,480,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $96.19 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07.

