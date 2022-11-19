Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.83

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$30.83 and last traded at C$30.95, with a volume of 2384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.18.

TOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$890.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.9800001 EPS for the current year.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. Also, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$3,613,008.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

