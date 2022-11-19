State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires Shares of 4,920 Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,920 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $159.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.21. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $186.98.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $5.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 14%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.01%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMR. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.