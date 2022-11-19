State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,209,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,854.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.