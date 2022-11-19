State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in shares of State Street by 42.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

Shares of STT stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

