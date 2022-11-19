Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after buying an additional 1,176,183 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,656,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,544,000 after buying an additional 735,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after buying an additional 646,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,963,000 after buying an additional 406,658 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

