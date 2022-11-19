Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,612,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 285,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,689,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $36.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $179,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,615 shares of company stock valued at $481,064. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

