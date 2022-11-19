Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,575 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $241.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

