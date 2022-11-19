Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,597,000. Atlas FRM LLC raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 2,180,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,879,000 after purchasing an additional 235,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 216,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 826.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 212,911 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLVM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $50.36 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

