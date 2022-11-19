Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $340,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after buying an additional 45,560,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,895.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,099,172,000 after buying an additional 9,830,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,644.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,685,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,202,879,000 after buying an additional 9,129,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average of $117.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,879. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

