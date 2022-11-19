Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 286 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,972,000 after buying an additional 1,025,864 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 736.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $121.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.28.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSEX shares. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.