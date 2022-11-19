Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,092 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $73,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 28.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $138,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Digital Turbine Stock Performance
APPS stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $70.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Digital Turbine Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.