Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,092 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $73,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 28.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $138,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPS stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $70.52.

Several research firms have commented on APPS. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

