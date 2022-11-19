Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 677 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.