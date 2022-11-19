Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

