Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

