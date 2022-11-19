Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Comerica Bank grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 405,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,362,000 after acquiring an additional 53,825 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Assets Trust

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,755,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,223,979.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $289,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,755,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,223,979.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,653.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,772,855 shares in the company, valued at $192,281,353.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 220,024 shares of company stock worth $6,093,328. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE:AAT opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.20.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 180.28%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

